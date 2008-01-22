Spot Runner Buys GlobeShooter

Online ad agency Spot Runner bought GlobeShooter, a network of more than 1,200 videographers and producers that will help it to expand its business of one-stop TV/Web ad shopping.

Spot Runner provides an online tool for creating, scheduling and tracking spots. Adding GlobeShooter gives it the ability to dispatch a crew to shoot a client's storefront, product or employees to further personalize the ads.

GlobeShooter has been renamed Spot Runner Production Network, with GlobeShooter founder Simon Foster staying on to head up the operation.