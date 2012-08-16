SportStream Adds New Twitter Features

SportStream has released an update of its second-screen iPad app with deeper Twitter integration, which will make it easier to sign-in and communicate with friends, and is partnering with Are You Watching This?! (RUWT) to provide features that will help users following what is going on in a wide variety of sports.

RUWT tracks every game on every channel and alerts users when the action gets hot.



"Part of the SportStream experience is knowing that you never miss a thing in the sports world on top of all the action around a game, and never missing an important moment, tweet, comment or stat," said Will Hunsinger, cofounder and CEO of SportStream, said in a statement. "The partnership with RUWT makes it even easier to deliver that experience....RUWT is like a NFL RedZone channel, for any sport."