Sports Summit: Sports Programming Scores With Advertisers

For advertisers, high-rated, live sports programming still delivers the biggest bang for their buck in the television space, according to executives speaking Wednesday at the Sports Business & Technology Summit in New York.

"Advertisers follow the eyeballs and right now there are a lot of eyeballs for sports," said Jon Diament, executive vice president of ad sales and marketing for Turner Sports during the panel session Framing The Pitch: Inside The Fast-Evolving World Of Sports Advertising, moderated by Broadcasting & Cable business editor Jon Lafayette.

As technology has fragmented audiences for other programming genres, Diament said that the ratings and audience engagement for sports has remained at a high level. Kevin Collins, senior vice president and director of national broadcast for Initiative U.S., added that 99% of sports viewing is consumed live and it's the one few programming genres that effectively draws young men.

