Sports Summit: Panelists Say Sports on TV Is Worth Every Penny

New York -- Sports programming deserves all the money it

gets and then some, at least from the perspective of sports networks.

"Going forward, I would argue that the value of sports is

increasingly geometrically," Tracy Dolgin, CEO of YES Network, said during a

panel session at the Sports Business and Technology Summit in New York.

The reasons are well known: most sports viewing is done live

and, as Dolgin said, you can watch any TV show you want on Netflix, other

"over-the-top" services or even on DVD if you are willing to wait

long enough. "Sports is not: sports is available one way. It's the product that

makes you keep your cable subscription."

What's more, multichannel video distributors sell more than

just video -- but "there's nothing better than video to hold a broadband

customer," Dolgin said.

