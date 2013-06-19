Sports Summit: Freer -- If It's Must-Have, It Can't Cost Too Much

New York -- Live sports has taken a lot of blame recently

for driving up customers' cable bills, with rights deals being signed at record

numbers. Randy Freer, copresident and COO, Fox Sports Media Group, isn't buying

that notion.





"There's a reason they call it 'must-have'

programming," Freer told B&C executive editor Dade Hayes during

NewBay Media's Sports Business and Technology Summit on Wednesday. "If

it's must have, it can't cost too much."





"This theory that it's all about sports is

ridiculous," Freer continued, arguing that there's a lot of other

programming he has to pay for that he doesn't watch. "We participate in an

incredibly competitive business."





In fact, Freer argued that sports is even getting the full

respect it deserves. "Sports is undervalued and it continues to be,"

he said. "When you look at the cost of actually going to a sporting event

vs. watching every event you're getting at home, it's still an incredible

bargain."





He said that in most markets, sports networks are among the

highest rated -- and he's not talking about ESPN. "Regional sports

networks today in most markets have become one of the top two or three

most-watched outlets [there]."





Fox is 59 days out from its much-ballyhooed launch of its

national cable network Fox Sports 1, which could give ESPN its first major

competitor in a marketplace it has had a considerable lead in for years.

"It's a sprint at this point," says Freer about the run-up to the

launch.





Coinciding with the Fox Sports 1 launch will be the

company's first TV Everywhere offering Fox Sports Go. "We've been probably

behind in many ways over the years," admitted Freer about Fox's adoption

of second-screen technology. "You want people to be engaged as possible

with your content."





Next February, it will be Fox's turn to televise

the Super Bowl. The past two years, NBC and CBS have offered live-streams of

the big game. "We're still working with everybody both internally and

externally on that," said Freer. "It's a question mark if the TV

Everywhere authenticated model can handle the volume needed for the Super

Bowl."