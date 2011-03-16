Sports Illustrated Launches Front Row Mobile Apps

Sports Illustrated is launching a new series of free apps called Front Row that will deliver up-to-the minute scores and photography from the world's biggest sporting events, beginning with coverage of March Madness and the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The new apps will be available in the iTunes Store and the Android Market. For the iPad, Front Row will be a featured section on Flipboard.

For March Madness, the Front Row app will providing a bracket style look into all of March Madness and coverage of all 67 games in the men's championship. On Flipboard, Front Row will also integrate expert insight and opinions from Sports Illustrated writers via their Twitter feeds.

Over the next 18 months, the apps will provide coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, The Masters, NBA Playoffs, MLB Playoffs, BCS Championship Game, NFL Playoffs, and the 2012 Olympics.