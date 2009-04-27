Sports Fans Get ScoreGuide on DirecTV

Posted at 5:38 p.m. ET

DirecTV has added a new on-screen feature that will likely have sports fans cheering. ScoreGuide allows viewers to track scores and schedules of sporting events across all major sports.

Viewers with advanced receivers can choose to activate ScoreGuide and see a lineup of games in progress as well as upcoming events. It also lets viewers tune into those channels directly by pushing a button on their remote. Viewers can leave ScoreGuide open on their screen as a way to track the score of a specific game.

The feature can be accessed from more than 200 DirecTV sports channels including RSNs, subscription channels, and national cable networks.

Sports available on ScoreGuide include the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, tennis, the PGA, and next season Nascar.