Sporting News Adds NFL to SN ePlayer VOD Platform

Sporting News Media has inked an agreement with the National Football League that will bring highlights and other content to its video on demand SN ePlayer, which reaches more than 18 million sports fans in the U.S. every month.

The VOD platform is syndicated to more than 150 local publishers, including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune. Users can access the content on both PCs and tablet devices.

"We are always looking for new distribution platforms to deliver more NFL content to our fans," said Vishal Shah, VP of digital media at the NFL in a statement. "The sports video market has experienced tremendous growth, and we are excited to leverage our relationship with Sporting News Media to distribute NFL video in new places."

Sporting News Media, which is owned by Perform Group, also syndicates professional and collegiate digital video from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA Tours, MLS, WTA, ATP, UFC, SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC conferences to sites via the SN ePlayer.