‘SpinCo’ to Be Called GreatLand Connections

“SpinCo,” the independent, publicly traded cable operator that will be spun out of the pending transactions between Comcast and Time Warner Cable and between Comcast and Charter Communications, will come out of it all with a with a new name: GreatLand Connections Inc.

GreatLand Connections, to be led by former Insight Communications CEO Michael Willner, will own and operate former Comcast systems serving about 2.5 million customers in the Midwest and Southeast U.S. With current MSO M&A activity factored in, that will make GreatLand the fifth-largest U.S. cable operator.

"We are pleased to publicly announce the name of this exciting new company we are building," said Willner, GreatLand’s president and CEO, in a statement. "The name GreatLand Connections pays homage to the rich history and striking geographies of the diverse communities in which the company will operate. It brings to mind our commitment to connecting people and businesses with terrific products and excellent service in the almost 1000 historic communities - large and small - across the 11 states we will serve."

