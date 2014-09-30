Spike TV Enters the TV Everywhere Era

Spike TV has launched its first authenticated TV Everywhere app, starting with a version that features on-demand fare that can be streamed to iOS-powered iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices.

The app is starting off with nearly 200 episodes of original fare, including episodes of Ink Master, Bar Rescue, Auction Hunters, Tattoo Nightmares, Catch A Contractor, Frankenfood, Thrift Hunters and Hungry Investors, a “best of” showcase of Bellator MMA and select episodes of COPS, and older series such as Deadliest Warrior and 1000 Ways To Die.

Most of that content is offered only to viewers who get pay-TV service from providers with TVE rights, but the app does offer a batch of content to all-comers, including the latest episode of Bar Rescue (the new season premieres on Spike TV on October 5), and the current season of Ink Master.

