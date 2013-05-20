Spike TV To Air 'Xbox Reveal'

As Microsoft prepares to show off the next generation of its gaming console, Spike TV has announced that it will provide exclusive live multiplatform coverage of the "Xbox: A New Generation Revealed" announcement from Microsoft's corporate headquarters on May 21.

The May 21 announcement will be closely watched by the gaming community, as Microsoft reveals for the first time key features of the next version of its gaming platform.

Sony unveiled some features of its new PlayStation console earlier this year and the two companies are expected to bring the products to market later this year.

"Microsoft is set to redefine the home entertainment experience this Tuesday," said Jon Slusser, senior VP of sports and multiplatform programming at Spike TV in a statement. "We are thrilled that Spike is the network to give fans the exclusive access to this ground breaking event."

Spike is partnering with GameTrailers for the coverage, which will run from noon to 2:30 ET. The announcement, which will begin at 1 p.m. ET, will air for one hour commercial free.