Spiderman is Swinging Over to Disney Jr. in New Marvel Series

Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment is producing a new original Spiderman series for Disney Junior that is titled Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

The series, the first produced by Marvel for Disney Junior, is set to debut in 2021 and will feature Peter Parker (aka Spidey) and his friends Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider Gwen. Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel will make guest appearances.

“Preschool kids already love Spidey, so they’ll be delighted to have Peter Parker thwipping across their screens in this new series” said Cort Lane, senior VP, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment. He added, “Everyone at Marvel is thrilled to launch our first preschool series on Disney Junior, the gold standard platform for the audience. We believe parents and kids will be excited about these stories filled with themes of friendship, cooperation, solving problems and using your abilities to help others.”

The new show was announced during the D23 Expo conference for Disney fans.

"We're thrilled to be working with Marvel on this new series showcasing the exciting adventures of Spidey and his friends as they model the importance of teamwork and helping others in their community. This is the perfect series to introduce preschoolers to the super hero powers of friendship and working together to help others in need,” said Jo D’Ambrosia, senior VP, original programming and general manager of Disney Junior.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends is executive produced by Alan Fine, Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Cort Lane and Eric Radomski. It is co-executive produced by Marsha Griffin and supervising producer Harrison Wilcox. Alfred Gimeno serves as supervising animation producer, and Ashley Mendoza as story editor.