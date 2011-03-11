Spider-Man Goes 3D with 3ality

In a move that reflects how producers are looking for smaller and lighter production 3D tools, the crew of the upcoming The Amazing Spider-Man theatrical film from Columbia Pictures is using 3ality Digital's new TS-5 wireless beamsplitter mirror rig that is small enough to be handheld. The film is scheduled for a July 3rd 2012 release and will be the first of the Spider-Man films to be shot in 3D.

"We tested virtually every product on the market and chose 3ality Digital because we were impressed by the compact size of the TS-5," noted award-winning cinematographer John Schwartzman who is the film's director of photography. "You don't get the unwanted shadowing effects during shots which sometimes appear using other 3D rigs, and the lens changes only take a few minutes. We wanted a rig that would not only deliver the best quality and performance, but also one that wouldn't delay the production, so we have all the benefits of a S3D picture and we're shooting to a 2D schedule."

"Our systems are designed to enable directors shooting in S3D creative freedom and pixel-perfect accuracy of images, but with the same ease as 2D filming," noted Steve Schklair, CEO and founder of 3ality Digital, in a statement. "It is fantastic that 3ality Digital's rigs are being used for this year's biggest movie productions."

The rig is designed for very quick setups and for handheld or Steadicam 3D shooting. Unlike other S3D rigs it doesn't lose coverage.