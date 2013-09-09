Spending to SaveOn Multiplatform Plays

winslowbc@gmail.com | @GeorgeWinslow







Revenue from digital platforms remains skimpy for most broadcasters, despite massive growth in the use of online and mobile video. But many channels and operators will be pulling out their checkbooks Sept. 13-17 at IBC2013 for new technologies to help streamline delivering more content to their platforms.







Much of this activity will reflect the everrising consumer use of online and mobile video. “There has been tremendous growth in the consumption of video on mobile and tablets,” says Sean Knapp, executive VP and chief product officer at Ooyala, which at IBC will be showing a number of technologies for digital delivery of video and releasing new data on digital video usage.



For broadcasters, a key focus will be on solutions that help streamline or reduce the costs of delivering content to multiple platforms says Paul Turner, VP of enterprise product management at Telestream, which will be offering the new product Post Producer. “Broadcasters very much want to reduce the cost of delivering content to digital platforms where they don’t get much money, and Post Producer helps them do that by automating repetitive production tasks,” Turner says.



Several vendors will offer technology for launching new digital services. Saffron Digital will debut its Stage end-to-end online video platform. “It is a way to very quickly and cost-effectively launch a premium multiplatform [over-the-top] entertainment service or UltraViolet [solution],” says CEO Jason Keane.



In the news and sports space, Vizrt, Dalet and others will show technologies to speed up delivery of clips to multiple platforms and to integrate social media feeds into their broadcast channels.



Vendors are also rolling out lower- cost tools to reduce the price of producing and distributing online content. NewTek will demo upgrades to its Tricaster production systems, including tools to simplify the process of bringing in feeds from smartphones and other devices and to streamline multiplatform delivery.



“The broadcasters’ cash register is their output, and we are helping them multiply that output by delivering it to multiple outlets,” says Ellen Camloh, NewTek senior director of worldwide product and segment marketing.



Clouds Clearing Things Up



Broadcasters are also eyeing cloud-based services for dealing with the complexity of formatting content for many different operating systems and devices. “Comfort is increasing among broadcasters with the cloud,” adds Mike Nann, director of marketing and communications at Digital Rapids, which has partnered with Microsoft on its Azure Media cloud-based service.



In pay TV, vendors are highlighting tech for TV Everywhere offerings and platforms that can help operators better compete with OTT players.



During IBC, Mediaroom will discuss plans to improve the IPTV platform following its acquisition by Ericsson last spring. IPTV has been deployed by some 60 operators in 23 countries, says Ben Huang, Mediaroom global director of marketing. Mediaroom has played a major role in helping those operators grow their sub bases despite increased competition. “It’s allowed them to more effectively compete against other operators and OTT players,” Huang says.