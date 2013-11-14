SpeedMedia Opens NYC Office

SpeedMedia has announced the opening of a new office in SoHo in New York City.

The move will help the company — which provides post production, digital advertising distribution and asset management services to the advertising and broadcast industries — expand its operations and give it a bi-coastal presence.

Kenny Francis, president of SpeedMedia, explains that the company was founded in Venice Beach, Calif. in 2007 and has since expanded its operations to work with such top-tier clients as Burger King Corp., Adidas, Old Navy, Pepsi, Sony, Expedia, Boost Mobile, MetLife, FootJoy, The Gap and others.

"A lot of our big clients need bi-coastal connectivity and a physical space to deliver materials," Francis explains. "This will allow us to provide the same level of service to the East Coast for ad agencies and clients."

In addition to its post-production services, which include editorial graphics, creative finishing and versioning, SpeedMedia also maintains a digital library for ads it has handled and it offers media asset management services that allow clients to access, view and download those materials.

In terms of its ad distribution capabilities, Francis stressed that the recent consolidation in the ad distribution industry, where Extreme Reach is planning to acquire DG, will not impact their operations because they work both companies as well as other digital distribution services.

"It will have no impact on our clients as they will still upload their material the same way they did before," he says.

SpeedMedia is hosting a grand opening event at its new SoHo office at 594 Broadway on the ninth floor on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. EST.

It is also in the process of hiring additional staffers for the operation.