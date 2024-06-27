Spectrum News Maine Debuts Sunday Morning Politics Show

Spectrum News Maine premieres In Focus Maine, a weekly public-affairs program, Sunday, June 30. The half-hour program airs at 10:30 a.m. and will feature discussions with newsmakers, including government officials and expert analysts, on issues affecting Mainers.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is in the premiere episode, with Josh Robin, Spectrum News’s chief national correspondent, conducting the interview. She describes the mass shooting in Lewiston, which happened in October 2023, as “the darkest day in Maine history in my life.”

Collins also spoke on the rift between parties in D.C., and those who seek to work with those across the aisle. “I would like the people of this country to know that despite the extreme hyper-partisanship that we’re seeing in Washington, that there are people who work hard every day for a better America, and to come together on legislation to try to improve life for everyday Americans,” she said. “And we tend to work together, Democrats and Republicans.”

Spectrum News Maine, owned by cable operator Charter Communications and available to its Spectrum subscribers, debuted earlier this year.

Local In Focus programs are on the air elsewhere in the Spectrum News group, including in New York City, upstate New York, Ohio, Wisconsin, Florida (Orlando and Tampa), Texas, North Carolina and California.