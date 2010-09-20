Special Report: News Technology
By B&C Staff
As the industry prepares to assemble for B&C and TV Technology's 9th annual News Technology Summit in Nashville Sept. 22-23, top players weigh in on the impact of tech advances on the news game and the bottom line.
Multiple Platforms Key To NBC's Local Strategy
Story-driven model means ‘Nonstop'content at NBC O&Os
Prather Calls for Unity on Mobile DTV
News Tech Summit 2010 speaker weighs in on future of live trucks, other issues
A Fighting Chance at Bringing War Home
Reporters conflict on how well technology brings battle-zone stories to TV
Telemundo Preps HD Newscast
October launch of new control room is major step toward tapeless workflow
Beyond the Hologram
New virtual technologies and enhanced displays are only the start of CNN's midterm election coverage
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.