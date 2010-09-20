Special Report: News Technology

As the industry prepares to assemble for B&C and TV Technology's 9th annual News Technology Summit in Nashville Sept. 22-23, top players weigh in on the impact of tech advances on the news game and the bottom line.



Multiple Platforms Key To NBC's Local Strategy

Story-driven model means ‘Nonstop'content at NBC O&Os

Prather Calls for Unity on Mobile DTV

News Tech Summit 2010 speaker weighs in on future of live trucks, other issues

A Fighting Chance at Bringing War Home

Reporters conflict on how well technology brings battle-zone stories to TV

Telemundo Preps HD Newscast

October launch of new control room is major step toward tapeless workflow

Beyond the Hologram

New virtual technologies and enhanced displays are only the start of CNN's midterm election coverage