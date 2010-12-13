Special Report: Media CampaignsOf the Year

They truly kicked up the worldwide power of

branding, got viewers to rethink late-night

TV traditions, made going back to the 1920s

something to look forward to, and introduced

a revolutionary way of consuming multimedia and Web

content. And then they made everybody want to smell

like a man... while riding backwards on a horse.

There were hundreds of pushes on behalf of products,

services and content in 2010, but five stood out and earned

the honors in our first annual “Media Campaigns of the

Year” list. The programs we chose used innovative TV and

other media to communicate a compelling message about

their brands—and motivated consumers to act. They are:



• iPad’s “Meet iPad”



• Nike’s “Write the Future”



• TBS’ “Conan on TBS”



• Old Spice’s “Smell Like a Man”



• HBO’s “‘Boardwalk Empire’—Season One”

Here is our inside look at who was behind these campaigns,

and how they did it.

Meet iPad



Apple





Campaign Description: Introduction of Apple’s newest must-have gadget,

with the kind of hip style and fun music familiar from campaigns for

the iPod and iPhone.



Creative Agency: TBWA/Media Arts Lab



Media Agency: OMD





Buzz Factor: You might have heard something about this new little gadget

from Apple. That came thanks to the huge buzz that built when it

was at long last announced back on Jan. 27; on April 3, the first day they

were available, more than 300,000 of the tablet computers were sold.

By the end of the month, the tally was up to 1 million, making it arguably

the product of the year.



A series of Apple’s typically stylish ads began airing in March on the

Academy Awards broadcast on ABC. In the audience was Apple founder

Steve Jobs, the largest shareholder of ABC owner Walt Disney Co. The first

commercial, Meet iPad, featuring the tune “There Goes My Love” from the

Danish band The Blue Van, stressed the many magical things the tablet

can do, and the clip went viral with 2.4 million views in its first week.

By Apple’s fourth quarter, production problems held sales down to a

disappointing 4.9 million units. Bigger things are expected next year, with

one analyst forecasting 2011 sales of 43.7 million.

A little harder to calculate—but no less important—was the iPad’s remarkable

impact in the media and on the media. Just before it went on sale,

the iPad had a starring role in an episode of ABC’s hit comedy Modern Family.

One of the show’s characters, Phil, has to have one for his birthday, and

the rest of the family spends the episode tracking one down. Was product

integration part of Apple’s campaign? The company said it doesn’t pay for

product placement . . . but it did provide a pre-release iPad for the show.

The media business took notice in more hands-on ways as well. The

networks—not only ABC—lined up to create apps for the iPad that will let

users view primetime programming. Publishers were even more gung ho,

creating iPad versions of newspapers and magazines. The product was

even hailed as the savior of print. Magic indeed. —Jon Lafayette



Write the Future

Nike



Campaign Description: With the world’s attention focused on

the World Cup, Nike captured soccer fans with a star-studded

ad focusing on great moments in the game.



Creative Agency: Wieden & Kennedy



Media Agency: Wieden & Kennedy





Buzz Factor: Nike scored a goal before the World Cup even

started with an epic three-minute commercial featuring soccer

stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Wayne Rooney and

Landon Donovan, plus cameos by Roger Federer, Kobe Bryant

and even Homer Simpson. The ad, directed by Alejandro Inaritu,

first ran online, where members of the Nike football community

could get a preview of what would soon be unleashed on the

world—and they weren’t just talking about vuvuzelas.



The ad was viewed 52 million times via Facebook, YouTube and

other online platforms. Befitting the global nature of the tournament,

Nike’s ad aired in 32 countries, including the U.S., where it

appeared during coverage of matches on ESPN and Univision.

“It was really the talk of the World Cup,” says Derek Kent,

media relations director at Nike. In fact, the campaign led some

consumers to believe that Nike, and not Adidas, was the official

sponsor of the tournament. “We consciously choose to have an

impact through the players, because they’re the proving ground

for our products on the field of play, and the teams themselves,”

Kent says.

The result for Nike was a campaign that drove its biggest and

most successful World Cup ever. “Our soccer business was up, so

that’s a good indicator of connecting,” Kent adds. “And it provided

a great halo effect for the entire brand because the World Cup is

such a seminal moment in time, when the whole world is watching.”

As icing on the cake, the purple-and-orange Maestri soccer boots

featured in the campaign were worn by Spain’s Andres Iniesta

when he scored the championship-winning goal.

—JL

Conan



Conan on TBS



Campaign Description: Starting with the Team Coco Website,

TBS took a “fans first” approach to marketing a late-night talk

show that was all-new to TBS but already well-known and loved

by legions of fans.



Creative Agency: Print: Blue Sky and Canyon; Digital: Breakfast

and One Trick Pony; TV: TBS creative team



Media Agency: TMG (planning) and MediaVest (buying)





Buzz Factor: Most marketers focus on building a brand, taking it

from something that no one knows about to—if all goes well—

a household name. When TBS convinced former Tonight Show

host Conan O’Brien to take his late-night seat to the network,

O’Brien’s brand awareness was at an all-time high. So TBS went

straight to the foundation, and targeted the Conan faithful first

and foremost.



“The campaign was all about letting Conan be Conan, and all

about the fans who rallied to his side from the beginning,” says

Jeff Gregor, CMO for TBS, TNT and TCM. TBS’ challenge was not

to persuade viewers to come see something new, but to persuade

them that TBS’ version of Conan would be, at its core, the

same show they knew and loved.

“A lot of it started with the Team Coco Website,” says Tricia

Melton, senior VP of marketing for TBS, TNT and TCM. “There

already was a well of support behind Conan. We recognized

that, so we wanted to give fans unprecedented access to what

was going on with Conan.”

So, when anything new was happening, Team Coco got first

dibs. “We’ve used social media in our campaigns as long as it’s

been around, but never to this extent,” says Melton. “More than

30 commercials, four behind-the-scenes videos and one amazing

trailer for theaters all were released online before they went

out to more traditional forms of media.”

TBS’ plan played out: Conan premiered to more than 4 million

viewers on Monday, Nov. 8, beating its broadcast network rivals

among both total viewers and adults 18-49.

—Paige Albiniak

Smell Like a Man

Old Spice



Campaign Description: TV ads take a new approach to manliness

to sell body wash and deodorant, and in the process breathe fresh

life into a venerable brand.



Creative Agency: Wieden & Kennedy



Media Agency: Wieden & Kennedy



PR Agency: PainePR



Buzz Factor: When former NFL receiver Isaiah Mustafa said, “look

at me,” millions did. As the man your man could smell like in commercials

for Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice, Mustafa generated a lot

of attention for deodorant and body wash—and for Isaiah Mustafa.

The “Smell Like A Man” campaign became an online sensation

when Old Spice invited consumers to submit questions via Twitter

and Facebook to be answered personally by the Old Spice Guy.

More than 2,000 questions poured in during a 48-hour period, and

200 personalized responses were posted on YouTube, where they

were watched more than 46 million times. P&G estimates it got

about 1.2 billion media impressions when the campaign was featured

in news stories and when Mustafa appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s

and Ellen DeGeneres’ talk shows.

“That’s a great example of the connection between TV and digital

going all at the same time,” says Marc Pritchard, P&G global marketing

and brand building officer. “We’re selling out of Old Spice.”

The campaign ultimately pushed Old Spice into the No. 1 position

in sales among body washes and deodorants, with growth in the

high single/low double digits, according to P&G.

The campaign was also pretty good for Mustafa. The budding actor

signed a talent deal with NBC under which he will audition for

roles in the network’s current sitcoms, as well as for parts in future

pilots. He also landed movie roles in Horrible Bosses (with Jennifer

Aniston) and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family.

No word if he’ll be on a horse in any of those pictures.

—JL

Boardwalk Empire—Season One



HBO



Campaign Description: HBO’s campaign for Boardwalk Empire

refl ected the show’s lush theatrical look. Elaborate on- and off-air

promotions resulted in a big opening for the premium network’s

latest series.



Creative Agencies: BLT & Associates: launch key art, vintage tourism

artwork & Prohibition bus shelters; Red Interactive Agency:

online creative; Civic Entertainment Group: promotions & partnerships

(Bloomingdale’s, Caesars, Canadian Club); Cornerstone:

speakeasy promotions; HBO Creative Services: all A/V creative



Media Agency: PHD





Buzz Factor: HBO spent north of $10 million to promote the launch

of Boardwalk Empire, which features the talents of Oscar-winning

director Martin Scorsese, The Sopranos’ Terence Winter and actor

Steve Buscemi in the lead role. The push got results: The beautifully

shot and meticulously designed show was HBO’s highest-rated

premiere in six years (since the 2004 debut of Deadwood), with 4.8

million viewers tuning in to the premiere and nearly 12 million viewers

cumulatively watching the show by the end of the first week.



HBO’s primary aim was to emphasize the show’s period feel, creating

elaborate promotions with brand partners to draw in viewers.

In front of New York’s fl agship Bloomingdale’s store, the channel

created an authentic boardwalk and adorned the windows with

neo-vintage fashions from the 1920s, which also happened to be a

part of Bloomingdales’ new Twenties-inspired clothing line.

Canadian Club whisky, whose historic role in Prohibition is featured

in the show, sponsored promotions in upscale liquor stores

across the country. And Caesars Atlantic City, in the town where

the show is set, offered 1,920 hotel rooms for the price of $19.20

per night, a promotion that sold out bullet-fast.

“We wanted to allow people to escape into another world—

the sexy and violent world of the Roaring Twenties,” says Chris

Spadaccini, HBO VP of advertising and promotions. “We wanted

to position the show as an epic crime drama and a real must-see

television event. The marketing had to refl ect the scale and scope

of the production.”

—PA