Spanish Soccer Game Hits Facebook Live

The May 28 soccer match between La Liga's Atlético Madrid Women and Athletic Club Women will be streamed live on the Spanish league’s Facebook page, marking the first time a soccer match is broadcast live on the social network.

La Liga has previously shown games on its YouTube pages. The Facebook match will be broadcast with the help of the league’s broadcaster in Spain, beIN Sports, and will be broadcast live worldwide at 6:45 a.m. ET.

“LaLiga continues to innovate and explore new ways in which supporters can enjoy content in the world of sport,” the league said in a statement. “After showing the Copa del Rey and LaLiga World fixtures on YouTube, another historic moment is fast approaching: a football match will be broadcast live on Facebook for the first time ever.”