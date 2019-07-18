Spalter Gets Three More Years Atop USTelecom

USTelecom has renewed the contract of CEO Jonathan Spalter for three additional years.

Spalter was chair of Mobile Future before joining the telecom association in January 2017, succeeding Walter McCormick.

“I’m energized by USTelecom’s growing leadership in the key issues driving the future of our connected society, and I thank our innovative members for their shared commitment to delivering the power and promise of broadband for all," said Spalter.

Spalter, a graduate of Harvard and Cambridge, is former associate director of USIA and chief information officer in the Clinton Administration. He was also a speech writer for Vice President Al Gore.

In other USTelecom news, Bob Udell has been named chairman of the USTelecom board through October of this year. Anand Vadapalli, who had been chair, exited Alaska Communications last month.