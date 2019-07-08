USTelecom Names Hill Advocate

USTelecom has snagged a CenturyLink vet for its Washington team.

Brandon Heiner, who had handled Hill issues for CenturyLink, joins the broadband association as SVP, government affairs.

He will continue to focus on the Hill, overseeing federal legislative policy.

It is a homecoming for Heiner, who had headed up Senate advocacy for the association in 2005-2011.

“We’re thrilled to add Brandon’s deep legislative and political experience to support our work to modernize networks, innovate, invest in infrastructure and ultimately connect all communities to the power and promise of broadband," said USTelecom president Jonathan Spalter.