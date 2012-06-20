Spain's TVG Selects Chyron HyperX

Chyron has announced that Televisión de Galicia (TVG) has installed two of the newest versions of its HyperX on-air graphics systems as part of a major HD studio upgrade at its central broadcasting facility in Santiago de Compostela.

TVG is Spain's only Galician-language broadcaster.

Antonio Posse, technical and engineering manager at TVG noted in a statement that they had been a longtime Chyron customer that had used "several key Chyron solutions in both our studios and OB trucks for news and sports production, as well as other types of daily programming."

That make HyperX was "a natural choice" for the HD upgrade, Posse noted, citing its compatibility with the rest of their infrastructure and the support from Clearcom, Chyron's channel partner in Spain as key reasons for the purchase.

The Chyron HyperX systems have been installed to provide graphics for news and daytime programming in TVG's newly refitted Studio 1 and Studio 2, which now have full HD production capabilities.

Chyron's Cameo graphics asset management server integrates the two HyperX systems with TVG's installation of the AP NRCS news production system.

"TVG is a prime example of how Chyron's award-winning graphics technology can accelerate workflows and enable broadcasters to take even the most complex graphics presentations to air quickly and efficiently," said Paul Glasgow, vice president of EMEA sales at Chyron in a statement.