Southwest Dominates Airline Spending on National TV Ads

According to iSpot.tv, from Jan. 1 through March 15, airlines spent an estimated $43.9 million on 2,908 national TV ad airings, yielding 1.8 billion ad impressions, of which 1.4 billion were live.

The top 5 marketers ranked by spend: Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, Emirates and Allegiant.

