Sorenson Launches Support for Amazon Kindle Fire

Sorenson Media has announced that all its video solutions have been optimized for Amazon's new Kindle Fire, which has a seven inch screen with a 16 by 9 aspect ratio.

The move is meant to address a growing problem for content distributors who much encode and optimize their video for a variety of new screens, including the Amazon Kindle Fire, which officially went on sale this week.

The upgrade means that Sorenson Squeeze desktop encoding application, the high-volume transcoding Sorenson Squeeze Server (both in the Cloud and on-premise), and the Sorenson 360 online video platform are set up to optimize video for the tablet.

Upgrades for existing users are available immediately via Sorenson Media's Preset Exchange at no additional charge.

The Preset Exchange offers a full library of video encoding presets or "recipes" (including those for the new Amazon Kindle Fire) that can be downloaded directly to the company's full suite of encoding and transcoding solutions.

"Sorenson Media's full and immediate support and optimization for Kindle Fire is further evidence of our commitment to lead the video encoding and transcoding market in overall workflow and ease and flexibility of publishing the highest-quality video online," said Randon Morford, director of Squeeze product development of Sorenson Media, in a statement. "We are consistently among the first in the industry to optimize for all the most popular devices, and will remain on the forefront of quality and performance -- for the benefit of enterprise users, SMBs, and individual video professionals and web developers alike."