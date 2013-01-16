Sony's Gracenote Widens TV Ad Play

Gracenote, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sony Corporation of America, announced partnerships with Invidi Technologies, DG and mDialog to develop enhanced TV advertising solutions that use Gracenote's technology for automatically identifying TV programs and commercials.

Earlier this month, Zeebox, the U.K.-based startup whose backers include Comcast, NBCUniversal and Viacom, announced a deal to integrate Gracenote's automatic content recognition system into the Zeebox companion apps to identify TV programming based on audio information.

Gracenote's ACR technology can use audio and video fingerprinting technology to determine what viewers are currently watching on any given screen.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.