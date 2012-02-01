Sony's Crackle Goes Live on Xbox

Sony Pictures Entertainment's Crackle digital network has launched as an app on the Microsoft's Xbox Live online entertainment network, where users will be able to use voice and motion commands to access movies and TV programming.

At launch, the Crackle app became available at the Xbox Live marketplace for users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. All Crackle content is available to users for free with an Xbox Live Gold membership.

The launch is the latest in a series of launches by content providers on the Xbox console, where Microsoft has inked deals with ESPN, Fox, HBO, EPIX and a number of others to supply their streaming content.

"Crackle is the single best multi-platform source of free, ad-supported Hollywood films and television series," said Phil Lynch, VP digital networks and games at Sony Pictures Television in a statement. "By our continued emphasis on cross-platform distribution, we are bringing an unparalleled viewing experience directly to Crackle's target demographic of 18-34 males through their internet-enabled devices. We are thrilled to be a part of Xbox Live's entertainment expansion."

The motion commands for access content are available through the Kinect device for Xbox 360. Voice commands search for content with Microsoft's Bing on Xbox.