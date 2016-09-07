Sony Unveils New PlayStation 4 Models

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Sept. 7 unveiled two new PlayStation 4 models, including the 4K- and high dynamic range (HDR) enabled PlayStation 4 Pro, which will hit stores Nov. 10 for $399.

The PS4 Pro will be able to handle virtual reality gaming, working with the PlayStation VR system, comes with a 1 TB hard drive, and will handle 4K streaming services, including Netflix, which promises more than 600 hours of 4K- and HDR-enabled content by the end of the year. YouTube is also developing a PS4 Pro app capable of handling 4K and HDR video.

Replacing the current PS4 is a model that’s “slimmer, lighter, and more energy efficient,” according to Andrew House, president and global CEO of SIE. That model won’t handle 4K video, retails for $299 and will be available Sept. 15.

Lastly, SIE announced that every model of the PS4 would soon be able to handle HDR video, thanks to an upcoming firmware upgrade.