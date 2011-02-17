Sony Unveils New OLED Monitors

Sony has announced that it will roll out two new OLED displays with improved processing and imaging capabilities that are designed to provide production units with true replacement for CRT in critical evaluation applications.

"These new monitors are the next step in professional displays, providing end users with extremely high picture quality," said Gary Mandle, senior product manager at Sony Electronics' Professional Solutions of America group in a statement. "This is breakthrough technology for applications where visual performance and accuracy are paramount, offering an unbeatable combination of image reproduction, color accuracy, reliability and stability."

Sony is billing the new reference-grade monitors - the 25-inch BVM-E250 and 17-inch BVM-E170-as the first to deliver full HD resolution OLED panels with 10-bit drivers.

The BVM-E250 will be available in mid April and BVM-E170 will begin shipping in June.

The new monitors are being pitched as offering the professional market with the highest levels of color accuracy and color reproduction, precision imaging and consistent picture quality for monitoring video signals.

Standard inputs include 3G/HD/SD-SDI; HDMI and a DisplayPort input. Four slots are also available with a choice of six BKM input boards.