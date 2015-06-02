Sony Unveils New Entry-level Pro Camcorder

Sony is expanding its line of compact professional camcorders with the announcement that launch a new HXR-NX100 with a 1.0” type sensor.

The model is viewed as an entry level professional camera for web content creation, student filmmaking, documentary and event video production.

Sony expects to start shipping the camera in October of 2015 but has not announced pricing.

“This new camcorder is a great choice for professionals who need a flexible and high-performance compact camcorder, or pro-sumers looking to step up to an easy-to-use pro model,” said Jeanne Lewis, marketing manager, professional digital imaging, Sony Electronics, in a statement. “With its big 1.0” type sensor, the HXR-NX100 outperforms many competitive 3-chip offerings and allows content creators to capture beautiful images in any environment.”

The new camcorder joins Sony’s PXW-X70 in a growing line of professional compact models with a 1.0” type sensor.

The sensor is approximately the same size as a Super 16mm film frame and is designed to offer high resolution and low noise even in low-light conditions.

It has a fixed Sony G lens, offering 12x optical zoom from a 29mm angle of view at wide end that can be increased to 24x with Clear Image Zoom the company reports.

The HXR-NX100 records in AVCHD, DV and XAVC S 50Mbps to SD memory cards.