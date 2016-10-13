Sony Ties in VR App to ‘Ghostbusters’
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) has released a virtual reality app for both iOS and Android platforms, tied into its recent release of the new Ghostbusters movie.
Dubbed Ghostbusters VR — Now Hiring, the app is free with the Ghostbusters: Answer the Call Extended Edition 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack and has users with VR-compatible mobile devices exploring the film’s firehouse, assembling the proton-pack, and hunting down the famed franchise ghost Slimer. The app is also available as a standalone purchase for $4.99 via Google Play or the Apple App Store.
“The VR mobile experience is a fun, interactive experience that will delight the ultimate Ghostbusters fan and collector who can get it for free with their purchase of the 4K UHD/3D/BD combo pack,” said Lexine Wong, senior VP of worldwide marketing for SPHE. “The 4K version is already loaded with hours of additional content to explore, and the VR experience brings a whole new level of enjoyment to consumers.”
The app is compatible with Merge VR Goggles and Google Cardboard and can also be viewed in a 360-degree mode.
The studio in late September announced a partnership with Reality One to produce VR content based on the studio’s films and franchises, with narrative VR experiences expected before the end of the year.
