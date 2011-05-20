Sony Teams up with Maine Media for Courses

Sony Electronics is partnering with Maine Media Workshops on a series of digital production courses that will use a variety of Sony equipment, including Sony's new handheld Super 35mm PMW-F3 and NEX-FS100U camcorders, and XDCAM EX camcorders.

"Sony's cameras and camcorders have been industry leaders in digital production for years," said Kate Fletcher, director of marketing for Maine Media Workshops in a statement. "We're extremely excited about their support of our workshops, and we're confident that our participants will benefit tremendously from their experiences here."

The courses will cover a range of topics, from nature and wildlife documentary to advanced digital cinematography to feature film lighting.

Courses include "Digital Cinematography with Sony's Super 35mm HD Camcorders," "Production of Broadcast-quality Training and Promotional Videos" and "Advanced Digital Cinematography," a master class in digital motion picture and TV production.

"Working with Maine Media, we're able to offer something for everyone in digital production," said Wayne Zuchowski, marketing manager at Sony Electronics in a statement. "As students prepare for their careers in the digital media world, it's critical that they have access to state-of-the-art production technology, the very same gear that they'll be using in a professional environment."