Sony Taps Andrea Wong to Head Intl. Production

The former head of Lifetime, Andrea Wong, will head up Sony's international production operation as president of international production for Sony Pictures Television (SPT), and as president of international for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE).

Sony has the largest international production operation of any of the U.S. studios and in her new SPT position, Wong will oversee the studio's creative teams outside the U.S. as well as the fifteen owned and joint venture international production companies around the world.

SPT currently has local production companies outside the United States serving France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., the Netherlands, Latin America, Brazil, Colombia, the Middle East, Asia, China and Russia.

Sony also owns a large library of formats that the company both sells and produces around the world.

Wong will be based in London with a dual report. In her SPT position, Wong will report to SPT president Steve Mosko. As international president for SPE, she will report to SPE chairman and CEO Michael Lynton and SPE co-chairman Amy Pascal.

As international president of SPE, Sony says that she will "act as the company's commercial and governmental representative for international production."

"Andrea's business acumen and her role in developing successful unscripted programming like Dancing with the Stars, and The Bachelor, make her a perfect fit for SPT," explained Mosko in a statement. "I've watched Andrea succeed in a variety of roles over the years, and it's great to have her on our team, leading a key part of our international television business."

"I am excited to begin working with Michael, Amy and Steve, and everyone at Sony Pictures Entertainment to expand and grow the company's business around the world," added Wong in a statement. "There has never been a better time to be globally focused and I look forward to collaborating with Sony's strong creative team to build and produce great programming worldwide.."

As part of the Wong appointment, Sony also announced that Kees Abrahams, former president of international production for SPT, will be leaving his post.

In a statement Abrahams was praised by Lynton as "a talented businessman who, with 2waytraffic, made significant contributions to the company."

"Having spent three-and-a-half fantastic years inside SPT since 2waytraffic was sold to Sony Pictures, I am proudly leaving a healthy and vibrant international production business with a group of great companies and very talented people," Abrahams said in a statement. "I think it is now time for me to pursue some new commercial opportunities, and I wish Sony well."

In her last position, Wong had served as president and CEO of Lifetime Networks, where she oversaw the day-to-day operations of Lifetime Television, Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime Real Women, and Lifetime Digital.

Prior to that, Wong was executive vice president, alternative programming, specials and late night at ABC where she developed shows such as "The Bachelor," the U.S version of Dancing With the Stars and the Emmy-award winning Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Wong graduated from MIT with a degree in electrical engineering and received an MBA from Stanford University. She serves on the board of Liberty Media Corporation and the Visiting Committee of the MIT Media Lab. She is also a Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute.