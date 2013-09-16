Sony Sneaks A Peek At ‘Bravia Smart Stick’

Sony Electronics is close to launching the Bravia Smart Stick, an HDMI-connected dongle that will plug into the CE giant's newer Bravia-branded TV sets and deliver an array of video apps, including Netflix, Vudu and Redbox Instant by Verizon.

As first reported by Engadget on Sept. 13, Sony briefly announced the product on its blog, then promptly took it down. A Sony spokesman said final details about the Bravia Smart Stick could emerge by Tuesday, and confirmed a report in Variety that the product will sell for $149.99.

A Web-based Bravia Smart Stick user guide is still active, showing that the device will support a Google TV-optimized interface with access to several apps, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Vudu, Google's Play Movies & TV, AOL On, Redbox Instant by Verizon, and Sony’s own Crackle and Video Unlimited services. The new Sony device will also feature a remote with a built-in microphone that can perform voice-based searches.