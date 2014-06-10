Sony Sets Fall Launch For PlayStation TV

Sony will sell the PlayStation TV, a miniaturized gaming console/media player in Canada and the U.S. this fall for $99, the CE giant announced Monday night at the E3 confab in Las Vegas.

The set-top box-like device, which debuted in Japan last year as the PlayStation Vita TV, will be able to pair with the new PlayStation 4, allowing users to play PS4 games via remote play on a secondary TV in the home. The $99 price point is for the device only, and does not include a controller. Sony will reportedly sell the PlayStation TV bundled with a controller, an 8 GB memory card and a digital download code for a game based on The Lego Movie for $139.

In a nod to the sort of gaming and media focus of the recently launched Amazon Fire TV set-top, Sony noted that the PlayStation TV will also provide access to movies and TV shows via the PlayStation Store, along with an array of other media streaming service options, but didn’t identify any specific apps that will be supported early on.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.