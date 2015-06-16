Sony Reveals Initial a la Carte Channels, Pricing

In addition to announcing Los Angeles and San Francisco as the latest launch markets for PlayStation Vue, Sony also revealed a few more details about its first set of a la carte channels that it will sell outside of its new OTT video bundle and the discounts that will be available to PlayStation Plus members later this summer.

In a blog posted soon after Sony’s press event at E3, Eric Lempel, Sony's global head of marketing, outlined the following:

-Showtime will be offered via PlayStation Vue for $10.99 per month starting in July, or $8.99 per month to PlayStation Plus members (PlayStation Plus costs $49.99 per year, $9.99 per month, or $17.99 for three months).

-Starting in August, Sony will offer Fox Soccer Plus for $14.99, or $12.99 per month to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

