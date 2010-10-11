Sony Releases Las Vegas Pro 10

Sony

Creative Services has released Vegas Pro 10 and Vegas Production

Assistant 2 editing and production software products that offer a number

of new tools, including the ability to import, adjust, edit, preview

and export 3D content.

Other new features for the Vegas Pro 10

include improved support for closed captions, new image stabilization

tools, enhanced workflow tools and a completely new video effects

plug-in architecture that enables outside plug-in developers to

developed advanced video effect plug-in more easily.

The new

Vegas Production Assistant 2 offers a Hands-Free Media Card Workflow

tool, which allows editors to automate the entire process of importing

and rendering content, hundreds of new batch processors to streamline

the process of editing and delivering of content, a template creation

assistant, annotated slugs that automatically label each piece of media

so it is easier to find and organize content and tools that allow

editors to create and manage custom lower thirds.