Sony Releases Las Vegas Pro 10
Sony
Creative Services has released Vegas Pro 10 and Vegas Production
Assistant 2 editing and production software products that offer a number
of new tools, including the ability to import, adjust, edit, preview
and export 3D content.
Other new features for the Vegas Pro 10
include improved support for closed captions, new image stabilization
tools, enhanced workflow tools and a completely new video effects
plug-in architecture that enables outside plug-in developers to
developed advanced video effect plug-in more easily.
The new
Vegas Production Assistant 2 offers a Hands-Free Media Card Workflow
tool, which allows editors to automate the entire process of importing
and rendering content, hundreds of new batch processors to streamline
the process of editing and delivering of content, a template creation
assistant, annotated slugs that automatically label each piece of media
so it is easier to find and organize content and tools that allow
editors to create and manage custom lower thirds.
