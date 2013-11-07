Trending

Sony PS4 To Ship With 11 Video Apps

By

The Sony PlayStation 4 will offer 11 "Digital Entertainment Apps" when its new $399 gaming console goes on sale November 15 with a mix of old standbys and perhaps a few surprises.

Here's a list of apps that made the cut, with the promise of "more coming soon," according to this blog post from Phil Rosenberg, senior vice president, business development:

    ·    Amazon Instant Video

    ·    Crackle (the Sony pictures Television-owned OTT service)

    ·    Crunchyroll (Anime)

    ·    Epix (Authenticated TV Everywhere service with more than 3,000 VOD titles)

    ·    Hulu Plus

    ·    NBA Game Time (Live out-of-market NBA games with NBA  League Pass Broadband for authenticated subs)

    ·    Netflix

    ·    NHL Gamecenter (Out-of-market games in HD, with NHL GameCenter Live subscription)

    ·    Redbox Instant by Verizon

    ·    Vudu

    ·    YuppTV (More than 150 Indian live TV channel, plus VOD)

That batch will be available on the TV & Video section of the PS4's home screen or in the PlayStation Store, Rosenberg noted.

