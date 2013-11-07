Sony PS4 To Ship With 11 Video Apps

The Sony PlayStation 4 will offer 11 "Digital Entertainment Apps" when its new $399 gaming console goes on sale November 15 with a mix of old standbys and perhaps a few surprises.

Here's a list of apps that made the cut, with the promise of "more coming soon," according to this blog post from Phil Rosenberg, senior vice president, business development:

· Amazon Instant Video

· Crackle (the Sony pictures Television-owned OTT service)

· Crunchyroll (Anime)

· Epix (Authenticated TV Everywhere service with more than 3,000 VOD titles)

· Hulu Plus

· NBA Game Time (Live out-of-market NBA games with NBA League Pass Broadband for authenticated subs)

· Netflix

· NHL Gamecenter (Out-of-market games in HD, with NHL GameCenter Live subscription)

· Redbox Instant by Verizon

· Vudu

· YuppTV (More than 150 Indian live TV channel, plus VOD)

That batch will be available on the TV & Video section of the PS4's home screen or in the PlayStation Store, Rosenberg noted.

For the full story got to Multichannel.com.