Sony Promotes Toshihiko Ohnishi and Alec Shapiro

Sony Corporation has promoted Toshihiko Ohnishi, the current president of Sony Electronics' Professional Solutions of America, to deputy president of its Professional Service Group in Japan. Ohnishi will continue to serve as deputy president of PSG and as president PSA until July 1, when Alec Shapiro will be promoted to president of PSA, which is a major supplier of broadcast and production equipment in the U.S.

Sony's announcement of the promotions noted that "Ohnishi will continue to globally expand Sony's professional business, identifying new growth opportunities in strategic market segments" and that "his leadership of PSA over the past several years has played a key role in the growth and maturation of Sony's professional business."

Sony's announcement also noted that Shapiro had played an important role in for launching several important formats and technologies during his 13 years at Sony. The company particularly highlighted Shapiro's work in 3D, the 4K digital cinema revolution in North America and the fact that "his efforts have helped to maintain Sony's leadership position in the broadcast and production industries."

When he assumes his new post, Shapiro will oversee all PSA operations in the U.S. and work closely with PSG's management and other groups within Sony Electronics. He will also sit on Sony Electronics' Executive Management Committee and manage Sony's Digital Motion Picture Center in Hollywood.