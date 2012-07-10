Sony Promotes Philip Lynch

Sony Pictures Television has promoted Philip Lynch

to senior VP, digital networks and games, where his

responsibilities will include negotiating distribution deals on behalf

of Sony's digital content network, Crackle.

Lynch will report to Eric Berger, executive VP, digital networks, SPT.

In

the new role, Lynch will also handle acquisitions and programming for

Crackle's English-language services in the U.S., U.K., Canada and

Australia and spearhead the expansion of Crackle into additional

territories and platforms.

Additionally,

Lynch will oversee the game applications business for the studio's

shows, which include Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!

"Crackle

has successfully expanded online, on mobile and OTT devices as well as

across 23 territories," said Berger, "and Phil has been the center of it

all. With his experience and vision, both Crackle and our games

business are certain to thrive."

Previously,

Lynch served as vice president, digital distribution and mobile

entertainment, where he managed all distribution, business development,

licensing, account management and programming functions for the mobile

games group as well as Crackle.

In

the last year under Lynch's direction, Crackle expanded into the U.K.,

Canada and Australia and became available on iOS, Android, Xbox, Roku,

GoogleTV and Playstation platforms.

Lynch

joined SPT in 2007 as director of digital distribution and services and

launched Sony Pictures cross-platform digital ad-supported and

transactional businesses.

Before that, he served in a variety of roles at Fun Games, IAC/InterActive Corp, RampRate Advisors and Yahoo Music.