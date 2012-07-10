Sony Promotes Philip Lynch
Sony Pictures Television has promoted Philip Lynch
to senior VP, digital networks and games, where his
responsibilities will include negotiating distribution deals on behalf
of Sony's digital content network, Crackle.
Lynch will report to Eric Berger, executive VP, digital networks, SPT.
In
the new role, Lynch will also handle acquisitions and programming for
Crackle's English-language services in the U.S., U.K., Canada and
Australia and spearhead the expansion of Crackle into additional
territories and platforms.
Additionally,
Lynch will oversee the game applications business for the studio's
shows, which include Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!
"Crackle
has successfully expanded online, on mobile and OTT devices as well as
across 23 territories," said Berger, "and Phil has been the center of it
all. With his experience and vision, both Crackle and our games
business are certain to thrive."
Previously,
Lynch served as vice president, digital distribution and mobile
entertainment, where he managed all distribution, business development,
licensing, account management and programming functions for the mobile
games group as well as Crackle.
In
the last year under Lynch's direction, Crackle expanded into the U.K.,
Canada and Australia and became available on iOS, Android, Xbox, Roku,
GoogleTV and Playstation platforms.
Lynch
joined SPT in 2007 as director of digital distribution and services and
launched Sony Pictures cross-platform digital ad-supported and
transactional businesses.
Before that, he served in a variety of roles at Fun Games, IAC/InterActive Corp, RampRate Advisors and Yahoo Music.
