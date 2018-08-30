Sony PlayStation Vue Launches ESPN College Extra

Sony PlayStation Vue said it has launched ESPN College Extra, which offers regional college games from top conferences across the country.

ESPN College Extra is a package of eight channels that offers football, basketball and baseball games from top colleges and conferences throughout the season. Sony said the package is now available to all Core, Elite, and Ultra package subscribers nationally. Sony said it is offering a free trial for new customers to check out the service.

PS Vue is available on several streaming devices including PS4, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, PC and Mac, mobile devices and a single subscription allows users to simultaneously stream content across multiple devices. PS Vue allows the most simultaneous streams – five total including three outside the home – and with multi-view users can watch three live events at once on PS4. Live scores are also available within PS Vue’s user interface.