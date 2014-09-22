Sony PlayStation TV Available Oct. 14

Sony’s PlayStation TV set-top box will launch Oct. 14. It has nearly 700 games available, including Angry Birds, and will cost $100, or $140 with a wireless controller, Sony said on its blog Monday.

While users will be able to download classic PlayStation games and stream PlayStation 3 titles, the PlayStation TV will also allow them to rent or buy movies and TV shows. Sony is hoping its games will separate the PlayStation TV box from similar devices like Apple TV and Roku.

In addition, Sony is creating a pay-TV service whose signals will be delivered not through coaxial cables or satellite transmissions but rather over the web.