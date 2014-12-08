Sony PlayStation Network Back Online

Sony said Monday that the PlayStation Network and the Sony Entertainment Network were up and running again following an attack that disabled services on temporarily Sunday and apparently spilled into early Monday morning.

“The PlayStation Network and Sony Entertainment Network are back online and people can now enjoy the services on their PlayStation devices,” a Sony spokesman said via email. “The ability to access our network services was temporarily impacted due to a distributed denial of service attack. We have seen no evidence of any intrusion to the network and no evidence of any unauthorized access to users’ personal information.”

The official PlayStation Twitter account acknowledged on Sunday that some users were experiencing issues and the company was working to address them, following up Monday morning with a tweet urging users to “give it a try now.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.