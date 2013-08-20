Sony PlayStation 4 Drops on November 15

The PlayStation 4, Sony's new, souped-up gaming console, will launch on November 15 in North America, November 29 in Europe, and carry a retail price of $399 – undercutting the price set for Microsoft's new console, the Xbox One, by $100.

Sony has received more than 1 million preorders for the PS4 worldwide, Sony Computer Entertainment chief Andrew House said Tuesday at the Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany.

Microsoft will launch its console in November, in time for the holiday buying season, but has not yet set a release date.



