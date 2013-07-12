Sony Plans New Channels in Central Europe

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) Networks has announced plans to create local language versions of its AXN Black and AXN White in Central Europe.

The new channels will bow in October of 2013 in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The AXN White brand will feature scripted series from the U.S. and Europe, while AXN Black will offer faster-paced action in scripted and unscripted genres.

AXN Black and AXN White will replace AXN Sci-Fi and AXN Crime in Central Europe.

Other Sony brands already available in the region include AXN, AXN Spin and Animax.

In a statement, John Rossiter, general manager, SPT Networks, Central Europe, said, "[T]his latest addition significantly expands our offer with fast-paced action heroes on AXN Black and inspiring, character-led story telling on AXN White."