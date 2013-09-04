Sony Opens Its Over-the-Top 4K Video Store

Sony has opened the doors to Video Unlimited 4K, a video download service that will offer more than 100 titles in the eye-popping Ultra HD format for rent or purchase by the end of the year.

The service requires the Sony FMP-X1 4K Ultra HD Media Player, which sells for $699.99 and is only compatible with Sony-made 4K sets.

To kick things off, Sony is promoting several 4K TV/media player bundles, including a 65-inch set that comes with one year of Netflix and Hulu Plus for a cool $5,999.98. A 55-inch Sony 4K TV with a similar bundle runs $4,599.

