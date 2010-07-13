Sony, News Corp. Team on Times Square Video

Sony and News Corporation announced

that they have formed a partnership to co-program a new big-screen video

display in New York City's Times Square and sell advertising on it. The first

big event to be shown on the new 35'x40' digital LED screen, located at the

busy intersection of Broadway and West 43rd Street, is Fox Sports' broadcast

tonight (July 13) of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game.

The new screen, which delivers native

10mm pixel resolution, features a News Corp. logo at the top and the Sony logo

at the base. ESI Design created the media master plan, including the video

templates; the interactive experience for the sign; and the branding motion graphics

for News Corp. and its divisions. Strategic marketing agency Song Plus was

engaged by Sony to create short-form, branded, animated content for the screen

that showcases the scope of Sony's properties.

In addition to major events such as the

All-Star game, the screen will show movie trailers, newscasts and commercials

as well as interactive experiences, such as inviting Times Square visitors to

submit responses to poll questions via text messaging with results displayed in

real-time. Sony says that visitors could also compete against each other in a

real-time PlayStation 3 game, broadcast live to the screen, or see themselves

displayed live in larger-than-life, high-definition video.

"The Sony brand is one of the most

recognized in the world," said Gregg Walker, senior vice president,

corporate development, Sony Corp. of America, in a statement. "It's

appropriate that we're back at the center of Times Square, one of the most

popular destinations in the world, to showcase the strength and breadth of

Sony's entertainment and electronics assets. The best part of the new

arrangement is the creative, interactive experiences we'll be able to create

for the public in this extraordinary space.'"

"News Corporation is pleased to

continue our longstanding presence in Times Square, offering the world's best

in news, sports and entertainment in dynamic new ways to our millions of viewers,"

added Jack Horner, VP of corporate affairs and communications for News Corp.