Sony Movie Channel Goes Online

In another example of the growing importance of TV Everywhere deals, the Sony Movie Channel has launched an authenticated online service, the Sony Movie Channel Everywhere.

At launch, the service offers a wide variety of full-length Hollywood movies available online at no additional charge to DirecTV and Dish Network customers.

"We continue to see a strong demand for high definition movie content and recognize that our viewers are well-connected," noted Superna Kalle, general manager, Sony Movie Channel. "By making our high-quality catalogue of feature films available online, DirecTV and Dish Network customers can now enjoy our collection of content anytime and anywhere."

Subscribers of the two DTH platforms can access the movies by logging into www.sonymoviechannel.com/smc-everywhere with the username/email address and password from the satellite provider.

DISH Network viewers can also log in to www.dishonline.com to view Sony Movie Channel.

Viewers must be a subscriber of Sony Movie Channel located in the HD Extra Pack on DirecTV and the DISH Network's Blockbuster Movie Pass package.