Sony Livens Up the PS3

The Sony Playstation 3 is getting ready to grapple with its first live pay-per-view event, and become the latest over-the-top player that's looking to siphon away a revenue source that usually flows toward traditional pay TV operators.

The media giant launched the Live Events Viewer app for the gaming console on Tuesday, which Sony will use to deliver a variety of live sports, concerts and other entertainment events.

The app, offered on the PlayStation Store, is free, but the initial event offered on it will set consumers back a few bucks.

