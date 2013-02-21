Sony Launches PlayStation 4

Sony has launched a new gaming console, the

PlayStation 4, which has a number of notable new features, including the

ability to stream games, second screen access, a new controller and greatly

enhanced graphics, computing power and memory for improved visuals and game

play, during a live event Wednesday.

Sony did not release pricing or availability except to say that it would be available for the 2013 holidays.

Much

of the lengthy presentation focused on how the new features would significantly

improve the quality of game play in terms of graphics, personalization, social

media, group game play and cloud-based access to games and content.

The

company also stressed that the console was designed to make it easier for

developers to create new games and the launch event featured extensive promos

for new games.

The

cloud-based network for game-play could offer new ways for the delivery and

discovery of additional entertainment content. During the launch event, Sony

was vague on what additional content it planned to add, noting only that

additional details would be unveiled later this year.

The

launch is important for Sony, which has made gaming a central part of its strategy

to revitalize the company's struggling consumer electronics business. But it

also comes at a key juncture for the overall gaming industry and for

broadcasters and programmers.

For

TV players, game consoles have become a very popular way to distribute video

into the home. Consoles are by far the most popular way to hook up a TV to the

internet and Microsoft developed its Xbox Live streaming platform to offer a

wide array of content.

Sony

has also been expanding the content available on its consoles and in January

launched the Sony Entertainment online store in North America. Like other major

consumer electronics manufacturers it has also been working to make it easier

to access content across all of its devices.

The

launch is also crucial for the gaming console industry. Microsoft is expected

to launch a new version of its Xbox console at some point this year.

Game

console companies have been impacted by the growing importance of tablets and

smart phones, which have become increasingly popular platforms. New consoles

that could boost sales would be welcome news for the industry that has seen

sluggish console and game sales.