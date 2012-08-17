Sony Launches New NXCAM Camcorder

Sony is expanding is professional camcorder offering with the NEX-EA50UH. The newest addition to its NXCAM line will also be Sony's first 35mm large sensor professional camcorder to feature both servo-controlled zoom lens capability and an APS-C image sensor.

The NEX-EA50UH is expected to become available in October 2012 at a suggested list price less than $4,500.

"This all-in-one camcorder will bring enhanced creativity to a wider range of professional users than ever before," said Chiyoko Yannette, senior marketing manager at Sony Electronics' Professional Solutions of America group in a statement. "It combines affordability and high performance with versatile, professional features for nearly any type of production applications."

Separately, the Sony also the PX Series "Mirroring Memory Stick" recording media (MS-PX) that is designed for us with professional camcorders and is recommended for Sony NXCAM camcorder.

The mirroring function splits the recordable space of the PX series card into two sections, allowing users to record to both areas simultaneously. That provides a back-up if the content on one area is damaged because the content recorded to the other area would still be available for playback.

"The Memory Stick format continues to evolve and support the key features and performance of today's professional camcorders," said Wayne Desmond, senior business manager, at Sony Electronics in a statement. "The PX Series enhances the format's performance and gives shooters peace of mind that the content they shot will be there during playback."

The new card will become available in October.

The company is billing the new NEX-EA50UH camera as a significant extension of the NXCAM family that will involve a new "NEX-EA" series of entry-level APS-C 35mm professional camcorders.

Like other large sensor cameras, it is designed to create very quality images with low noise and high sensitivity in low light conditions and can shoot in a wide variety of formats for 1080 progressive and interlace recording with a 60Hz or 50Hz mode that would allow 60p/30p/24p/60i or 50p/25p/50i.

The NEX-EA50UH also incorporates Sony's E-mount interchangeable lens system and comes with the newly developed Power Zoom E-mount lens E PZ 18-200mm F3.5-6.3 OSS SELP18200.